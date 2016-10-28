(Updates prices for close)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON Oct 28 Euro zone government bond yields
seesawed on Friday as investors grappled with various economic
data and what they may spell for inflation expectations and the
future direction of central bank policy.
In early trades, euro zone government bonds looked set to
sell off for a third straight day with yields hitting their
highest level in months. But by the close of trading they were
back where they started.
"Clearly it's not Bund tantrum 2.0," said ING rates
strategist Martin Van Vliet, referring to a April-June of 2015
when the yield on Germany's 10-year government bond rose over 90
basis points over a seven-week period.
"I think a few people are realising the sell-off was a bit
overdone, and so yields are falling now. Equally, though, if
some inflation indicators next week come out higher than
expected we could see selling pressures come back," he said.
Strong UK economic growth data on Thursday prompted a global
bond sell-off as they reduced expectations for a rate cut when
the Bank of England meets next week.
The world's largest economy, the United States, which many
expect to raise interest rates for just the second time in a
decade in December, also released some solid growth data on
Friday.
A general sense that central banks worldwide are stepping
back from the aggressive stimulus measures of recent years is
seen as the catalyst for the sell-off in global bond markets
which has pushed up yields in the U.S. and Europe to their
highest levels since before Britain's Brexit vote in June.
Data also showed on Friday that Spain's economy expanded by
0.7 percent in the July to September period on a quarterly
basis, in line with economists' forecasts.
Steadily improving growth and inflation prospects in the
euro zone have added to market expectations that the European
Central Bank will slow down the scale of its asset purchases.
"Speculation about tapering in Europe is increasing with
inflation expectations improving, and the concern is that
central banks will hit the brakes on stimulus - especially the
ECB," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
Having hit a post-Brexit vote high on Thursday, the
benchmark 10-year German Bund yield rose a further 5 basis
points on Friday to 0.22 percent, its highest since early May.
But by 1500GMT, it was back at 0.17 percent.
Most other euro zone bonds were also broadly flat on the
day.
Some analysts said that a sense that the sell-off had
overshot was partly vindicated by some dovish comments by top
ECB officials.
Two policymakers said on Friday that the ECB will provide
stimulus until a sustained inflation rebound, even as its
unprecedented measures come with side effects and face
constraints, just as the bank is contemplating more easing
.
SUPPLY PRESSURES
Italy was the notable laggard in euro zone bond markets on
Friday, with its 10-year government bond yields hitting their
highest level since February as it sold 8.5 billion euros ($9.3
billion) of bonds in an auction.
Yields tend to rise around major bond sales as investors
make room for the new supply, and Italy's auction comes on the
back of a number of other euro zone auctions this week.
The yield on Italy's 10-year benchmark bond consequently
rose to 1.60 percent ahead of the auction, and was around 1.59
percent at 1500 GMT, up 4 bps on the day.
Italy was also this week forced to defend its rule-breaking
2017 budget to the European Commission, saying that Europe's
migrant crisis, post-earthquake reconstruction and
lower-than-expected growth were to blame.
The spread between Italian and Spanish government bond
yields is the widest it has been since December 2014, with
concerns about a looming referendum on reform of the Italian
Senate weighing on sentiment.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Additional reporting by John
Geddie; Editing by Richard Balmforth, Larry King)