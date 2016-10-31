LONDON Oct 31 German government bond yields held steady in early Monday trade, on more stable ground after a sharp sell-off last week but on track to end October with their biggest monthly rise since January 2013.

Sentiment in euro zone bond markets, hit last week by a stronger tone to economic data globally, remained fragile ahead of the flash estimate of October euro zone inflation data due later in the day.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was trading at 0.17 percent , little changed on the day and down from Friday's almost six-month high of 0.217 percent.

It was on track to end the month with a rise of about 29 basis points - the biggest monthly rise in almost four years. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)