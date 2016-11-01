* Italy's 10-year yield hits highest since February

* Gap over Spanish yields biggest since 2012

* Rescue plan for bank MPS seen running out of time

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Nov 1 Italy's borrowing costs hit eight-month highs on Tuesday with investors focused on political risks and stuttering banking sector reforms there as anxiety about other lower-rated euro zone nations has eased.

The formation at the weekend of a minority Spanish government after a 10-month political stalemate has prompted markets to throw the spotlight east to Italy instead for what could be a nervy year-end.

The gap between Italian and Spanish 10-year borrowing costs - viewed as a key indicator of political risk - rose on Monday to 41.4 basis points, its highest since 2012. It hovered close to that level at 39.5 bps at 0900 GMT on Tuesday.

Concern about Italy centres on a referendum on Dec. 4 in which voters will decide whether to approve Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's programme of constitutional reforms to reduce the role of the Senate and the powers of regional governments.

Polls suggest Renzi may lose the referendum, "and that would be very bad news," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

"Since Portugal passed the DBRS ratings test and Spain now has a minority government, Italy is where the risks lie," he said.

Last month, Portugal came through a DBRS sovereign credit review with its sole investment grade rating intact. Losing that would have made it illegible for the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.

With the outcome of next week's U.S. presidential election uncertain, the direction of the next ECB policy move on Dec. 8 unclear and a U.S. interest rate rise likely on Dec. 14, the timing of the Italian referendum alone could magnify market volatility.

All but one of 26 opinion polls published this month have put the "no" camp ahead, with a lead ranging from one to nine percentage points.

Renzi earlier this year said he would step down in the event of a "no". While he has stopped making that promise in recent months, he would come under huge pressure should he lose the vote.

In addition, a source said on Monday that a rescue plan for Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena will fall through if the Tuscan bank does not give potential investors access to its books by the end of the week.

Adding to the country's troubles, another powerful earthquake struck over the weekend in the same central regions that have been rocked by repeated tremors over the past two months.

The government recently cited earthquakes and the influx of migrants as reasons for submitting a budget plan to the European Union that would increase Italy's structural deficit.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 4 basis points (bps) to 1.65 percent on Tuesday, the highest since February.

Other comparative euro zone bond yields also rose between 3-4 basis points, with Ireland's hitting its highest since June, up 4 bps at 0.69 percent.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by John Stonestreet)