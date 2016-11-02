EU executive says "confident" migration deal with Turkey will hold
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The European Union said it was confident its cooperation with Turkey on migration will continue to hold firm, a spokeswoman for the bloc said on Friday.
LONDON Nov 2 German government bond yields dropped on Wednesday as investors, rattled by uncertainty over next week's U.S presidential election, sought refuge in the safe haven debt.
The move in the euro zone's top-rated benchmark followed a similar fall in U.S. Treasury yields as investors started to rethink their long-held bets of a victory for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on signs her Republican rival Donald Trump could be closing the gap.
German 10-year bond yields fell 3 basis points to 0.15 percent, while yields on lower-rated bonds in Spain and Italy rose and euro zone stock markets fell.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alistair Smout)
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The European Union said it was confident its cooperation with Turkey on migration will continue to hold firm, a spokeswoman for the bloc said on Friday.
* Marathon Patent Group Inc - may offer and sell up to 750,000 shares of co's common stock from time to time through Northland Securities - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kAA4hh Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, Jan 27 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, said on Friday that CME Group had fully divested its position in shares issued by the Brazilian bourse, but said the accords between both companies remained valid.