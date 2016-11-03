* Impending U.S. rate hike overshadowed by tight election

* BoE report could signal future rate cuts in UK

* Peripheral bonds underperform ahead of Spain auctions

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Nov 3 Despite a broad hint about a December rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve overnight, higher-rated euro zone government bond yields edged up only slightly on Thursday with investors reluctant to leave safe assets ahead of U.S. elections.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday in its last policy decision before the vote on Nov. 8, but signalled it could hike in December as the economy gathers momentum and inflation picks up.

In recent weeks, government bond yields around the world have risen sharply on any news that suggests that central banks are tightening policy or even scaling back on the aggressive easing of recent times.

But on Thursday, the yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, the region's benchmark, rose only 1 basis point to 0.14 percent, a muted performance suggesting that strong remarks by U.S. policymakers are being countered by fears of a Donald Trump victory in next week's elections.

Most other higher-rated bond yields were also up 1-2 basis (bps) points on the day, though the so-called peripheral government bond yields rose around 3 basis points ahead of a planned sale of Spanish government bonds.

The cautious move upwards in yields makes sense given that the U.S. Federal Reserve itself seems to be hedging its bets ahead of the elections, analysts said.

"Last time there was a rate hike, it was explicitly flagged in the meeting before, but this time the Fed has kept it a bit more vague," said ING rates strategist Martin van Vliet.

"I think the Fed doesn't want to put itself in a corner in case the Republican candidate wins and there is a market meltdown. They have given themselves the small possibility to delay the hike until next year," he said.

Euro zone bond yields dropped sharply on Wednesday on fears that Donald Trump may become the next U.S. president.

Investors clamoured for perceived safe assets like bonds on worries of what a Trump victory might mean for foreign policy, trade relations and immigration. Clinton is viewed by the financial industry as the candidate of the status quo.

There is more central bank action on Thursday, with the Bank of England due to release its inflation report at midday GMT, and investors will be keeping an eye out for hints on the possibility of future rate cuts.

Also in the UK, London's High Court will deliver its verdict on Thursday on whether British lawmakers, rather than the government, must trigger the formal process of leaving the European Union.

Spain will today sell five-year, 10-year and 14-year bonds via auctions, with analysts expecting the country to raise 2.5-3.5 billion euros from the sale. In addition, the Iberian nation will look to sell inflation-linked bonds due 2024.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)