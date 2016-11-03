* Impending U.S. rate hike overshadowed by tight election
* BoE report could signal future rate cuts in UK
* Peripheral bonds underperform ahead of Spain auctions
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Nov 3 Despite a broad hint about a
December rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve overnight,
higher-rated euro zone government bond yields edged up only
slightly on Thursday with investors reluctant to leave safe
assets ahead of U.S. elections.
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday in its last policy decision before the vote on Nov. 8,
but signalled it could hike in December as the economy gathers
momentum and inflation picks up.
In recent weeks, government bond yields around the world
have risen sharply on any news that suggests that central banks
are tightening policy or even scaling back on the aggressive
easing of recent times.
But on Thursday, the yield on Germany's 10-year government
bond, the region's benchmark, rose only 1 basis
point to 0.14 percent, a muted performance suggesting that
strong remarks by U.S. policymakers are being countered by fears
of a Donald Trump victory in next week's elections.
Most other higher-rated bond yields were also up 1-2 basis
(bps) points on the day, though the so-called peripheral
government bond yields rose around 3 basis points ahead of a
planned sale of Spanish government bonds.
The cautious move upwards in yields makes sense given that
the U.S. Federal Reserve itself seems to be hedging its bets
ahead of the elections, analysts said.
"Last time there was a rate hike, it was explicitly flagged
in the meeting before, but this time the Fed has kept it a bit
more vague," said ING rates strategist Martin van Vliet.
"I think the Fed doesn't want to put itself in a corner in
case the Republican candidate wins and there is a market
meltdown. They have given themselves the small possibility to
delay the hike until next year," he said.
Euro zone bond yields dropped sharply on Wednesday on fears
that Donald Trump may become the next U.S. president.
Investors clamoured for perceived safe assets like bonds on
worries of what a Trump victory might mean for foreign policy,
trade relations and immigration. Clinton is viewed by the
financial industry as the candidate of the status quo.
There is more central bank action on Thursday, with the Bank
of England due to release its inflation report at midday GMT,
and investors will be keeping an eye out for hints on the
possibility of future rate cuts.
Also in the UK, London's High Court will deliver its verdict
on Thursday on whether British lawmakers, rather than the
government, must trigger the formal process of leaving the
European Union.
Spain will today sell five-year, 10-year and 14-year bonds
via auctions, with analysts expecting the country to raise
2.5-3.5 billion euros from the sale. In addition, the Iberian
nation will look to sell inflation-linked bonds due 2024.
