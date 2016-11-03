* Impending U.S. rate hike overshadowed by tight election
* Court verdict on Brexit helps risk sentiment
* BoE scraps plan to cut rates, gilt yields rise
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Nov 3 Euro zone government bond yields
rose on Thursday, driven by expectations of a U.S. rate rise, a
court ruling on Brexit and a change to neutral in the Bank of
England's stance on future interest rates.
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday in its last policy decision before the U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 8, but signalled it could hike in
December as the economy gathers momentum and inflation picks up.
In recent weeks, government bond yields have risen sharply
on any news that suggests that central banks are tightening
policy or even scaling back their aggressive easing.
News that the Bank of England had ditched its bias towards a
rate cut after a meeting on Thursday triggered a jump in
British gilt yields, that spilled over into U.S. and euro zone
bond markets.
The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond
, the region's benchmark, was up 4 basis points at
0.17 percent, forcing the bond market to give up some of the
previous day's safe-haven driven price gains triggered by U.S.
election uncertainty.
Upward pressure on European bond yields also came from a
court ruling that the British government needs parliamentary
approval to trigger the process of exiting the European Union,
potentially delaying Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit
plans.
The verdict improved risk sentiment and led investors to
shed safe assets such as euro zone government bonds, while the
pound rallied.
"The market became more risk-on after the verdict because it
increases the chances of a soft Brexit, as the parliament will
push the government to keep access to the single market to the
largest extent possible, which is positive for the UK economy,"
said Mizuho rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.
"But I think there's an understanding now that the key date
is December 8 because the government is now appealing the
verdict."
The cautious nature of the move upwards in yields makes
sense given that the U.S. Federal Reserve itself seems to be
hedging its bets ahead of the elections, analysts said.
"Last time there was a rate hike, it was explicitly flagged
in the meeting before, but this time the Fed has kept it a bit
more vague," said ING rates strategist Martin van Vliet.
"I think the Fed doesn't want to put itself in a corner in
case the Republican candidate wins and there is a market
meltdown. They have given themselves the small possibility to
delay the hike until next year," he said.
Spain sold 3.8 billion euros ($4.2 billion) of debt at a
quadruple bond auction on Thursday with yields on the benchmark
10-year bond rising from a previous auction, the higher end of
the 3-4 billion euro target.
