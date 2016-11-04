LONDON Nov 4 The gap between U.S. and German benchmark 10-year bond yields was at its narrowest since September on Friday, tightened by safe-haven flows into government bond markets as jitters mount ahead of next week's U.S. presidential election.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell 1 basis point to 0.16 percent in early trade, pulled down by a dip in U.S. bond yields. That narrowed the gap between the two to about 165 basis points -- its tightest since Sept. 21.

Euro zone bond yields were mostly steady, with Ireland's 10-year bond yield briefly hitting 0.70 percent, nearing its highest level since June. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones)