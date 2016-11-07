LONDON Nov 7 German government bond yields rose sharply in early Monday trade as unease over a looming U.S. election was soothed after the FBI said it stood by its earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Concern that Republican candidate Donald Trump was closing the gap on Clinton in the race for the White House boosted safe-haven bonds in Germany and the United States last week.

The latest statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation was seen lifting a cloud over Clinton's campaign just before Tuesday's election.

German bund futures opened 50 ticks lower at 162 , while Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose 4 basis points to 0.18 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields were also 4 bps higher on the day, trading at 1.82 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)