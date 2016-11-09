LONDON Nov 9 Germany's safe-haven 10-year
government bond yield fell sharply in early Wednesday trade, as
results from the U.S. presidential election pointed to growing
chances of a win for Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down 7 basis points at 0.10
percent. Early cash trading also pointed to sharp
falls in euro zone bond yields.
Trump won a series of shocking wins in battleground U.S.
states to rattle world markets and open up a path to the White
House.
Opinion polls shortly before the election suggested
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton would capture the White
House, but looked set to be confounded.
The prospect of a win by Trump, viewed as hurting exports
and injecting uncertainty into markets, drove investors into
safe-haven bonds, while stock market futures fell.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alistair Smout)