LONDON Nov 11 Italian government bond yields rose to their highest level in over a year on Friday ahead of a key ratings review and a planned sale of Italian government bonds via auctions.

The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 9 basis points in early trades to 1.92 percent, before retreating a touch to 1.88 percent by 0815 GMT, still up 5 bps on the day.

Italy is also bracing for a crucial constitution referendum early next month and Friday's move came in tandem with a broad sell off across the euro zone with most government bonds up 5-8 basis points and extending multi-month highs.

Germany's 10-year bond, the region's benchmark, saw its yield rise 5.4 bps to 0.33 percent by 0815 GMT. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Marc Jones)