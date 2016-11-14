LONDON Nov 14 German government bond yields rose to their highest since January on Monday, extending their biggest weekly rise this year, as investors maintained the view that policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will push up inflation.

Ten-year German yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 5 basis points to 0.36 percent, having jumped 18 bps last week after Trump's shock win.

All other euro zone yields rose 3-6 basis points in early trading, most to multi-month highs, according to Tradeweb.

"It is a continuation of this recent trend. There are still these expectations that inflation could go up if the U.S. takes a more expansionary fiscal stance," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Karin Strohecker)