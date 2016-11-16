* Investors ponder effect of Trump's presidency on Europe
* South European countries lead losses, yields up 7-10 bps
* Inflation hopes offset by worries on emerging markets
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Nov 16 Lower-rated euro zone countries
led a broad selloff on Wednesday as investors tried to
understand the implications for Europe of Donald Trump's U.S.
presidential victory.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields were up 7 to 10
basis points by 0840 GMT in what has been a seesawing week for
euro zone bond markets - yields hit their highest level for
months on Monday, then fell sharply on Tuesday.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty over what Trump's
policies will be and how that will affect Europe," said ING
strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
On the one hand, the prospect of expansionary policies and
higher inflation has pushed up bond yields across the developed
world, he said. On the other, U.S. protectionism might damage
emerging markets and hurt the outlook for global growth.
The prospect of a $1 trillion fiscal spending boost from
Trump have pushed government bond yields higher across the
developed world since the November 9 U.S. election.
"The thing most European investors are focusing on is what
all this means for ECB policy, and peripheral countries have
been the biggest beneficiary of ECB policy," Schroeder said.
That may explain why South European government bond yields
have been so volatile in recent sessions. Italian 10-year bond
yields, for example, have ranged from 1.60 percent to 2.16
percent over the past week. At 0840 GMT, it had just pushed
above 2 percent again and was up 9 basis points to 2.05 percent.
Italy is considered the most vulnerable to political risk.
Opinion polls are making increasingly grim reading for Italian
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, less than three weeks before a
referendum on constitutional reform on which he has staked his
political future.
There were losses across the board in euro zone bond
markets, albeit a touch more muted for the higher-grade
countries.
Germany's benchmark 10-year bonds saw their
yields rise 3.2 basis points to 0.33 percent. They have shown
some signs of stability, though it is too early after the U.S.
elections to say, Commerzbank analysts believe.
"Inflation expectations remain vulnerable amid little
visibility about US fiscal stimulus, recovering oil prices and
dollar strength," the analysts said in a note.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
