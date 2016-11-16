* Investors ponder effect of Trump's presidency on Europe
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Nov 16 Low-rated debt from southern
Europe led a renewed sell-off among euro zone government bonds
on Wednesday, on expectations of higher inflation and what that
could mean for the future of European Central Bank policy.
Italian and Spanish bond yields rose 7 to 9 basis points and
Portuguese government bond yields hit their highest levels since
February at one stage, rising 17 basis points to 3.70 percent.
"It's scary that the Portuguese bonds are the worst
performers by a large margin despite the positive growth data
from Tuesday," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz.
Portuguese growth accelerated sharply in the third quarter
thanks to higher exports, with the economy expanding 0.8 percent
in July-September from the preceding three-month period, the
National Statistics Institute said on Tuesday.
The prospect of a $1-trillion fiscal spending boost, and
higher inflation, following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S.
presidential election last week have pushed government bond
yields higher across the developed world since the Nov. 8 vote.
Some analysts believe the ECB may be less inclined to extend
its bond-buying stimulus programme, as had until recently been
expected, against a backdrop of rising global interest rates.
"The thing most European investors are focusing on is what
all this means for ECB policy, and peripheral countries have
been the biggest beneficiary of ECB policy," ING strategist
Benjamin Schroeder said.
That explains why southern European government bonds have
been hit particularly hard.
Italian 10-year bond yields, for example, have ranged
between 1.60 percent and 2.16 percent over the past week. The
yield closed at 1.97 percent on Tuesday, up 6 basis points on
the day, having earlier topped 2 percent.
It has been a see-saw week for euro zone bond markets.
Yields hit their highest level for months on Monday, then fell
sharply on Tuesday.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty over what Trump's
policies will be and how that will affect Europe," said
Schroeder.
On the one hand, the prospect of expansionary policies and
higher inflation has pushed up bond yields across the developed
world, he said. On the other, U.S. protectionism might damage
emerging markets and hurt the outlook for global growth.
Italy is considered the most vulnerable to political risk.
Opinion polls are making increasingly grim reading for Italian
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, less than three weeks before a
referendum on constitutional reform on which he has staked his
political future.
There were losses across the board in euro zone bond
markets, albeit a touch more muted for the higher-grade
countries.
Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yields were
one of the few to remain unchanged on Tuesday at 0.30 percent.
"This means that spreads (between lower and higher-rated
countries) keep widening, and with auctions in France and Spain
due tomorrow, that may push spreads even wider," said Schnautz.
Italy's 10-year spread to German equivalents is close at its
highest level since October 2014 at 169 basis points.
Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan