BRIEF-IHS Markit enters new credit agreement
* On January 26, 2017 company and unit entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing
LONDON Nov 21 Portugal's 10-year government bond yield rose to its highest level in more than nine months on Monday, as peripheral markets continued to bear the brunt of selling in a global debt market rout.
Borrowing costs in southern Europe were all 4-6 basis points higher in early trade .
The yield on Portugal's 10-year bond rose to 3.89 percent , its highest level since February when concerns about the health of Europe's banking sector gripped markets. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* On January 26, 2017 company and unit entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. securities regulators on Thursday accused two former executives at hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group of masterminding a far-reaching scheme to pay tens of millions of dollars in bribes to African officials.
* Intends on using net proceeds of offering and existing cash to repay all of its outstanding $315 million senior secured yield notes