(Recasts and writes through)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie

LONDON Nov 21 Portugal's bond yields fell in volatile trading on Monday as news of Chinese investment in the country's largest-listed lender lifted sentiment towards its weak banking sector.

Fluctuating moves across debt markets came as investors, reeling from the shock of Brexit and Donald Trump's U.S. election win, tried to assess the implications for French politics after the first round of voting for its conservative presidential ticket threw up another political surprise.

But Portuguese debt was the main mover, propped up by surging bank stocks after Chinese conglomerate Fosun agreed on Sunday to buy a 16.7 percent stake in Millennium BCP and confirmed its intention of raising that stake to up to 30 percent.

"Of course, this is good news regarding the banking sector," DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said. "Given that Portuguese bonds are not that liquid, this news can have a positive impact on the market."

Portugal's 10-year bond yield fell 11 basis points to 3.70 percent, coming off a nine-month high hit in early trading. Millennium BCP's shares rose as much as 3 percent before giving up some of those gains.

Yields on most other euro zone bond yields closed 1-5 basis points lower on the day, even those on low-rated bonds, which initially rose as investors scrambled to get a first read on one of the bloc's biggest political tests next year.

Francois Fillon headed into a five-day runoff campaign as favourite to become the conservative candidate in France's presidential election over opponent Alain Juppe, after a first-round vote on Sunday that ousted ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy from the race.

Some analysts said the outcome opened up fresh uncertainty about next year's presidential election, potentially increasing the chance that far-right leader Marine Le Pen can win.

"Indirectly, the French primary vote could reinforce concern about an anti-establishment backlash in Europe," said Martin Van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING. "Even if the sell-off in core bonds is fading, we still see pressure on the periphery."

Italy, which has seen yields rise for four straight weeks on concern about the political repercussions of a Dec. 4 referendum on constitutional reform, bore the brunt of an early sell-off.

But by 1600 GMT, yields on its 10-year debt were down 2 bps at 2.00 percent, having risen as high as 2.11 percent earlier, near last week's multi-month highs.

According to Italian media reports at the weekend, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has warned that the Italian government will fall if it loses the referendum.

Italian banking stocks struck a six-week low in early trading before recovering as investors priced in a possible rejection of Renzi's reform plan.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell 4 percent and were temporarily suspended from trading.

British newspaper The Guardian reported at the weekend that U.S. investor Steve Eisman, portrayed in The Big Short, suggested he was shorting Italian bank shares.

Inflation expectations in the euro area continued to nudge higher as oil prices rose to three week highs as OPEC appeared to move closer to reaching an agreement to cut output when it meets next week.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate, a market inflation measure followed closely by the European Central Bank, rose to 1.60 percent - its highest level since January. (Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)