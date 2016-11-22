LONDON Nov 22 The difference between German and
U.S. bond yields revisited multi-decade highs on Tuesday after
European Central Bank policymakers helped curbed a recent
sell-off in the bloc's debt by reaffirming their commitment to
easy monetary policy.
Having risen sharply over the last few weeks on expectations
of higher global inflation emanating from fiscal expansion in
the U.S. under President-elect Donald Trump, German 10-year
yields fell 2 basis point to 0.26 percent on Tuesday
.
That pushed the gap between them and U.S. equivalents
to 206 basis points, higher than any previous market
close since at least 1990, according to Reuters data.
Two top ECB officials said on Monday that the ECB needs to
continue supporting the euro zone economy with its ultra-loose
policy, cementing expectations for an extension of the ECB's
bond-buying scheme next month.
(Reporting by John Geddie)