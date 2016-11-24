LONDON Nov 24 Euro zone government bond yields
fell across the board on Thursday on growing confidence that the
European Central Bank will act to support the market in a
difficult political environment.
Broad-based buying saw high-grade euro zone government bond
yields fall 3 to 4 basis points, while Italy's 10-year yield
came off its recent highs. The Italian spread to German
equivalents remained near two-year highs hit earlier in the
week, however, as political concern remained a major factor.
Italy votes on Dec. 4 in a referendum on which Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi has staked his job.
The ECB said on Thursday that financial stability risk is
rising in the euro zone and concern may re-emerge about whether
some countries can sustain their debt, potentially raising
pressure on the bloc's weakest sovereigns.
Central bank sources told Reuters on Wednesday the ECB is
looking for ways to lend more of its pile of government debt to
avert a freeze in the 5.5 trillion-euro short-term funding
market. Yields spiked at first, but they reversed
as the market looked beyond the immediate implications.
"The story had a very strong effect on the market, and it
continues to be digested by investors," said DZ Bank analyst
Andy Cossor.
Strategists said the reports have strengthened confidence
the ECB is prepared to alleviate liquidity concerns, and that
has given them confidence to buy euro zone government bonds.
The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, the
benchmark for the region, fell 4.2 basis points to 0.24 percent,
a move tracked by most other euro zone government bonds in that
maturity.
Italy was the outperformer, its 10-year government bond
yield falling 7 basis points to 2.06 percent at one stage,
reducing its spread to German equivalents to 183 bps.
However, this is still only 3 bps below the 186 bps reached
earlier in the week, which was higher than any other closing
price for the Italy-Germany spread since May 2014.
"Spread widening especially in Italy and France as observed
yesterday appears plausible against the political risk
backdrop," ING strategists said in a note.
Short-dated bond yields also fell but by much less:
Germany's two-year bond, or "Schatz", was down just 1.5 bps to
minus 0.72 percent.
The spread between Germany's two- and 10-year debt fell from
11-month highs hit earlier in the week and stood at 95 bps.
Short-dated bond yields rose to record lows earlier this
week on concern over collateral scarcity; high-grade short-dated
euro zone government bonds are often posted as collateral for
short-term borrowing in repo markets.
On Wednesday, minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve
rate-setting meeting in early November showed policymakers
appeared confident on the eve of the U.S. presidential election
that the economy was strengthening enough to warrant interest
rate increases soon.
The minutes were released after strong U.S. data: new orders
for manufactured capital goods rebounded last month on rising
demand for machinery and equipment, while consumer sentiment
rose this month.
This saw the U.S. currency climb past more of last year's
peaks against the euro on Thursday: the dollar index hit 102.01
in early trades, up 0.2 percent to its highest level in almost
14 years.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Larry)