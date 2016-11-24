(Updates prices)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON Nov 24 Low-rated euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday on growing confidence that the European Central Bank (ECB) will support the market in a difficult political environment, including Italians' vote on reforms next weekend.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fell as much as 6-8 basis points after the ECB flagged political issues in the euro zone, which the market took as a statement of intent to provide stimulus if needed.

Still, the gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields held close to 186 bps and near its widest levels since May 2014. Italy's prime minister Matteo Renzi has staked his job on the reforms being passed in the Dec. 4 referendum.

The ECB said on Thursday that financial stability risk is rising in the euro zone and concern may re-emerge about whether some countries can sustain their debt, potentially raising pressure on the bloc's weakest sovereigns.

"It gives us higher confidence that the (ECB's) asset purchase programme will be extended," Mizuho rates strategist Peter Chatwell said.

"If they see political tensions in the euro zone as rising, that will affect inflation and growth expectations, which in turn suggests the central bank will have to continue to provide stimulus."

He said that a report that the ECB will make its securities lending programme more accessible also suggests that the central bank is preparing for an extended period of quantitative easing.

Central bank sources told Reuters on Wednesday the ECB is looking for ways to lend more of its pile of government debt to avert a freeze in the 5.5 trillion-euro short-term funding market.

Strategists said the report has strengthened confidence the ECB is prepared to alleviate liquidity concerns, and that has given them confidence to buy euro zone government bonds.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the region, fell 2 basis points (bps) to 0.26 percent.

There were deeper falls lower down the credit spectrum. Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell as much as 7 bps to 2.07 percent at one stage before pulling back to around 2.12 percent in late trade.

Reflecting growing concerns about political risk in the euro zone, the gap between French and German bond yields was at its widest since March 2014 at about 53 bps.

French voters go to the polls in 2017 and votes in Britain and the United States this year have raised concerns about the political outlook in some of the euro zone's biggest economies.

