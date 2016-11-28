* Italy-German yield gap widest since February 2014
* Austria, Dutch and French premiums also increase
* Oil fall hauls German to U.S. election lows
* German 2-year yields touch record low
By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 28 Italy, Austria and a host of
other euro zone countries saw their cost of raising debt
increase on Monday, compared with benchmark borrower Germany,
ahead of the first of many political tests due in the coming
months.
Rome's 10-year bond yields - an indication of the cost at
which investors will lend to countries through bond markets -
rose, stretching the gap with German equivalents to its widest
since February 2014.
Italy holds a referendum on constitutional change on Sunday,
which could unseat the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
and stoke a nascent banking crisis.
One of its most beleaguered lenders, Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, said on Monday it was facing more than 8 billion euros
($8.5 billion) of legal claims, which along with its weakening
liquidity and more bad loan writedowns could scupper its rescue
plan.
Also on Sunday, Austrians vote in a presidential election
that could see Norbert Hofer of the Freedom Party become the
first far-right head of state to be freely elected in Western
Europe since the Second World War.
Far-right candidates are also frontrunners in elections in
the Netherlands and France early next year.
The premium Austria pays over Germany in bond markets hit
its highest since February, while the Dutch equivalent hit its
highest since July, and France's premium its highest since March
2014.
"There has rightly been a lot of focus on the Italian
referendum, but there's a danger of forgetting about the
Austrian vote," said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.
"If Hofer wins then a Rubicon has been crossed ... Though
the position is largely ceremonial, the symbolism is strong, and
it could have implications for the Dutch and French elections."
Aside from politics, falling oil prices put downward
pressure on yields on Monday, especially those in Germany as
they temper the inflation trade that has driven bond markets
since the U.S. elections.
Oil prices have been hit in recent days by speculation that
producers will fail to reach an output deal at Wednesday's
meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC).
The benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell as much as 5 basis
points to 0.19 percent, its lowest since the U.S.
election results on Nov. 9 sparked a bond market sell-off.
Two-year German yields hit a new record low at minus 0.76
percent.
The prospect of reduced upward pressure on inflation from
oil prices brought some relief to bond markets, which have been
rattled by an expectation that the economic policies of U.S.
president-elect Donald Trump will push up inflation.
"If OPEC fails to give oil prices a boost this week, that
will pour some cold water on the 'Trumpflation' trade that has
continued to drive overall bond markets," said Commerzbank rates
strategist David Schnautz.
A market measure of euro zone inflation expectations, the
five-year, five-year breakeven forward fell below
1.60 percent - down from recent 10-month highs above 1.63
percent.
Italian bond yields also initially fell but then started to
rise as focus shifted back to the banks and the referendum.
The yield gap to German Bunds struck 193 basis points, its
widest since February 2014, as an index of Italy's banking
stocks hit an eight-week low and its broader stock
market shed 1.5 percent.
French government bonds, meanwhile, drew some support from a
resounding victory for Francois Fillon in France's conservative
primaries on Sunday, making him the favourite to win a
presidential election five months from now against the far-right
and a deeply divided left.
But a sharper fall in German bond yields stretched the gap
to French equivalents to 58 basis points, the widest since March
2014. The result was largely priced into markets after a strong
showing for Fillon in the first round of voting a week ago;
analysts said the market impact was limited.
($1 = 0.9450 euros)
