LONDON Feb 14 France and Ireland saw their 10-year borrowing costs converge for the first time since October 2007, Reuters data showed, with upcoming presidential elections pushing up France's bond yields to multi-year highs in recent weeks.

Reuters data showed the yield on France's 10-year bond edging higher in early Tuesday trade to a high of 1.035 percent while the Irish equivalent fell 2.4 basis points to hit the same level.

Tradeweb data also showed the 10-year borrowing costs of the two countries briefly touching the same level on Tuesday for the first time since 2008, which is as far back as its records go. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)