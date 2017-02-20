* Latest French poll unnerves bond markets
* German two-year bond yields drop to record low
* Italy's Renzi resigns as head of ruling Democratic Party
* Anti-EU party leader Wilders opens Dutch election campaign
* Greek yields drop as bailout talks resume
* Euro zone periphery bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
(Updates prices, adds Greek market move)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Feb 20 The premium investors demand to
hold French bonds instead of German debt rose to its highest
since late 2012 on Monday after a poll showed the far-right
Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap with centrist opponents in the
race for the French presidency.
Renewed selling in French bonds rippled through euro zone
bond markets, helping to push yields on short-dated, safe-haven
German bonds to a record low, although the impact faded as the
day wore on.
A poll released on Monday showed Le Pen 16 points behind
centrist Emmanuel Macron, down from 20 points previously for a
potential second-round run off scheduled for May. Le Pen was 12
points behind conservative candidate Francois Fillon, from 14
points previously .
Le Pen is expected to win in the first round, in April, and
investors are concerned about her anti-euro stance, among other
factors.
France's 10-year bond yield rose as much as 9 basis points
to a two-week high at 1.14 percent, before
settling back to 1.05 percent as markets closed.
Benchmark German Bund yields were pinned near 0.29 percent
, with the spread to French equivalents at one
stage around 84 bps - the biggest gap since late 2012.
"It all seems to be driven by the move in French bonds after
a poll that showed Le Pen's improving fortunes in the second
round of voting," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
Two-year German bond yields hit a record low at minus 0.85
percent, while other euro zone bonds sold off with
their French peers. Irish and Italian 10-year bond yields
briefly rose as much as 7 bps each .
Markets are also uneasy about a possible agreement between
French Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon and hard-left candidate
Jean-Luc Melenchon, which could strengthen Le Pen.
In addition to French political jitters, other developments
in the bloc kept investors on their toes.
In Italy, former prime minister Matteo Renzi resigned as
head of the ruling Democratic Party on Sunday, opening the way
for a leadership fight in which he will take on rivals
threatening to split the centre-left.
And in the Netherlands, anti-Muslim, anti-EU party leader
Geert Wilders began his election campaign on Saturday, promising
to crack down on "Moroccan scum" whom he said were making the
streets unsafe. Dutch voters go to the polls on March
15.
"It's a hard to see a political risk premium in Dutch bonds,
but the importance of the Netherlands is the implications it has
for elsewhere," said ING senior rates strategist Martin van
Vliet. "Any populist win in the Netherlands would increase the
likelihood of gains in other parts of the euro zone."
Greek two-year bond yields dropped more than 50 basis points
to 9.37 percent after a Greek government official
said the country had agreed with euro zone finance ministers to
resume negotiations over its bailout review.
The official said technocrats representing the lenders would
return to Athens immediately after Feb. 27 with a view to
concluding a staff level agreement within a few days.
