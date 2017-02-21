LONDON Feb 21 A combination of French political
worries, rebounding growth data and progress on Greece's bailout
talks tugged euro zone bond markets in all directions on
Tuesday.
Short-dated German bond yields -- in high
demand due to a shortage created by the European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme -- sank to a new record low with analysts
saying investors were parking their cash in one of the safest
assets in the euro zone before French elections.
Investors have been rattled by the prospect of anti-euro,
far-right leader Marine Le Pen staging another political
surprise in the race for the French presidency, with a poll on
Monday showing her closing the gap with centrist opponents.
The gap between French and German two-year
yields topped 40 basis points on Tuesday, its widest since the
2012 debt crisis.
French 10-year yields -- which move inversely to prices --
climbed some 6 basis points to 1.10 percent, while
most other euro zone equivalents nudged higher after
better-than-expected private sector growth data in France and
Germany.
Rebounding growth supports those in the European Central
Bank arguing for the withdrawal of monetary stimulus that has
driven up financial asset prices in recent years.
"It seems that, more and more, investors just want to get
out of French bonds and are trying to take advantage of any
chance to sell them," DZ Bank Daniel Lenz said.
Greek bonds were the biggest movers after Athens and its
international lenders agreed on Monday to let teams of experts
work out new reforms to Greek pensions, income tax and labour
market that would allow Athens to eventually qualify for more
cheap loans.
Yields on short-dated Greek bonds fell more than 1
percentage point to a three-week low of 8.15 percent
.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)