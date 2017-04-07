LONDON, April 7 The yield on Germany's 10-year government bonds fell to a one-month low on Friday after U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase prompted a flight into safe-haven assets.

Ten-year yields, which move inversely to the cash price, were down 2.5 basis points at 0.234 percent.

German government bond futures were up 27 ticks, at their highest since March 8, just after the market opened. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)