* French 10-year yields dip under Monday's low
* French/German yield gap lowest since November
* Markets pricing out Le Pen risks
* Le Pen to square off against Macron on May 7
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 25 French bond markets on Tuesday
added to the gains they made immediately after the first round
of France's presidential election, which analysts said showed
that investors saw little risk of anti-euro Marine Le Pen
scoring a surprising victory in the final vote.
Far-right Le Pen is lagging the favourite, centrist Emmanuel
Macron, by around 20 points in opinion polls before their
run-off on May 7, with rival lawmakers urging their supporters
to back Macron.
French 10-year government bond yields dipped
further on Tuesday, remaining near their lowest of the year, and
the gap between the French and German equivalents was its
smallest since early November.
"Markets turn the page on Le Pen risks already," Commerzbank
strategist Rainer Guntermann, said in a note titled "Au revoir
Marine".
In what appeared to be an attempt to broaden her appeal to
voters ahead of the final round, Le Pen said late on Monday she
was taking "a leave of absence" from leading the National Front
party (FN).
But two defeated candidates - conservative Francois Fillon
and Socialist Benoit Hamon - did not even wait for Sunday's
final count to urge their supporters to rally behind Macron.
France's outgoing president, Francois Hollande, as well as
Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and former prime minister
Manuel Valls have also backed Macron.
The far left's Jean-Luc Melenchon, who got 19.64 percent on
Sunday, has so far refused to say who he will back in the
run-off. He has been a fervent opponent of Le Pen for years, but
her anti-establishment, anti-globalisation chord could resonate
with some of his voters.
French 10-year yields dipped 1 basis point to a new 3
1/2-month low of 0.746 percent on Tuesday, slightly
below the 0.756 percent level hit Monday after a 10 bps fall.
The gap between French and German equivalents, known as the
spread, dropped to around 41 basis points, its lowest since
early November.
Strategists at ING said some political risk was baked into
the spread before the final vote, which they calculate at around
10 basis points.
Other low-rated euro zone bonds considered most vulnerable
to heightened political risks in the European Union held on to
gains seen on Monday.
"On paper, the result of the final round of the French
election now looks to be a foregone conclusion," said David
Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton. "But
if we've learned anything from recent political events, it's to
expect the unexpected."
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Larry King)