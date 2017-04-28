(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, April 28 The euro strengthened to a day's high while euro zone bond yields and stocks rose on Friday after data showed that inflation in the single currency bloc was higher than expectations in April.

Euro zone consumer inflation rose to 1.9 percent in April, beating forecasts of 1.8 percent.

The euro hit a day's high of $1.0945 after the numbers, up 0.6 percent on the day after trading at $1.09 before the data.

Euro zone government bond yields rose across the board, with the yield on 10-year benchmark German government bonds hitting a session high of 0.34 percent, up 4 basis points on the day.

The euro zone bank index meanwhile extended its gains after the data and was up 0.7 percent, while the index of the bloc's 50 biggest stocks also jumped to the day's high, up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Ritvik Carvalho and Danilo Masoni; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)