LONDON May 4 France's 2-year government bond yield fell to a two-month low on Thursday after a poll showed centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron more convincing than far-right Marine Le Pen in a televised debate.

The clash between Macron and Le Pen on Wednesday comes before Sunday's final-round vote in France's presidential election.

According to a snap opinion poll by Elabe for BFMTV, 63 percent of viewers found Macron the more convincing candidate in the debate, reinforcing his status as favourite to win the Elysee on Sunday.

French two-year bond yields fell 3 basis points to a two-month low at minus 0.549 pct. That narrowed the gap over German peers to 17 bps, its tightest level in nine days. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)