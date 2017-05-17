* Gap between U.S.-German yields narrowest in six months
* Euro zone yields follow US Treasuries lower on Trump
worries
* Tumult in White House dents Fed rate hike bets
* German and French bond sales supported by integration
hopes
By John Geddie
LONDON, May 17 The gap between U.S. and German
government borrowing costs reached its narrowest in more than
six months on Wednesday as a tumultuous week at the White House
contrasted with a sense of improved political stability in
Europe.
The scandals embroiling U.S. President Donald Trump boosted
demand for safe haven assets globally, but though most euro zone
bond yields fell on Wednesday, the move was sharpest in U.S.
Treasuries.
Reports this week that Trump may have tried to interfere
with a federal investigation and that he discussed sensitive
security information with Russia have fuelled concern among
investors that he may be distracted from pushing through
economic stimulus plans.
These fears have even started to dent firm expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.
The euro zone is no stranger to political upheaval, but with
a number of countries having fended off far-right and
eurosceptic challenges in votes this year, there appears to be a
renewed sense of unity within the bloc.
"At the moment, everyone is focusing on the political relief
in Europe and the political unrest in the U.S.," ING's senior
rates strategist Martin van Vliet said.
U.S. 10-year yields dropped 8.5 basis points on Wednesday to
an almost four-week low of 2.243 percent while
German equivalents were 5 basis points lower at 0.38 percent
. At 187 bps, the gap between the two benchmarks was
the lowest since Nov. 14.
This gulf was also evident in currency markets, with the
euro climbing to its highest since Nov. 9 against the
dollar.
In a further sign of confidence in European markets, bids at
an auction of German 30-year debt on Wednesday were more than
double the amount offered, while France on Tuesday gathered 31
billion euros of orders for a bond in the same maturity.
DIVERGENCE
Coupled with a string of disappointing economic data, the
U.S. political uncertainty has reduced expectations for a U.S.
rate hike in June from over an 80 percent chance last week to
below 70 percent on Wednesday, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
Meanwhile in Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday agreed to draw up
a roadmap to deeper European Union integration and opened the
door to changing the bloc's treaties to facilitate ambitious
reform.
Spain added its voice to calls for deeper integration on
Tuesday.
Although other political tests will come in Germany, Austria
and possibly Italy later this year, for now investor attention
has shifted to the outlook for monetary policy.
Many analysts expect the ECB to scale back its bond-buying
quantitative easing scheme by the end of the year, and to signal
its intent possibly as soon as next month. They expect interest
rate rises to follow in 2018.
