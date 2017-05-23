LONDON May 23 Greece's short-dated government bond yields spiked in early trade on Tuesday after its chief creditors failed to agree a debt relief deal at an overnight meeting.

Greece's government bond maturing in July this year saw its yield spike 24 basis points to 5.73 percent.

Yields on Greece's two-year and 10-year bond yields were also up on the day, by 4 bps and 7 bps respectively. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Patrick Graham)