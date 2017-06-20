* South European yields drop as political worries ease
* Carney reinforces benign monetary policy backdrop
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, June 20 The gap between Italian and
German 10-year borrowing costs hit its narrowest level in five
months as euro zone bond investors start to price in what they
see as a dramatic reduction in the risk that the bloc will break
up.
Earlier this year, government bond prices in southern Europe
were under pressure from uncertainty over how French elections
in May would play out, the possibility of a snap vote in Italy
and speculation over European Central Bank tapering of its
extraordinary monetary stimulus.
But recent indications suggest the ECB is in no hurry to end
its programme, the election of President Emmanuel Macron has
helped soothe concerns and worries on Italy have also faded.
"The perception in the market is that the main political
risks that were the dominating factors (in euro zone bond
markets) are now behind us," said DZ Bank strategist Christian
Lenk. "Investors are now happy to take some carry into the
summer months."
The Italian-German bond yield spread, which is closely
watched as a key indicator of political risk in the bloc,
dropped to 165 basis points, its narrowest level since early
January.
Low-rated Southern European government bonds were in demand
in general on Tuesday, dropping 1-2 bps on the day.
Italian and Portuguese bonds in particular had rallied after
Macron scored a strong victory in French parliamentary
elections.
Low-rated South European government bonds tend to rally when
risk appetite is high and when the threat of euro zone break up
is at an ebb.
The promise of continued monetary stimulus is also positive
for lower-rated bonds in the bloc, and indications are that
central bankers in major developed countries are all hesitating
to tighten monetary policy.
On Tuesday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said now is
not the time to raise rates.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)