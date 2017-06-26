* Italy-Germany bond yield spread comes off recent narrow
levels
* Deal to add up to 17 billion euros to outstanding state
debt
* Centre-right parties main winners in Italian mayoral
elections
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, June 26 Italian government bond yields
rose on Monday after the European Commission approved the rescue
of assets of two struggling Veneto banks, ending months of
speculation over whether Italy would be able to bypass
regulations preventing state bailouts of banks.
Italy began winding up two failed regional banks on Sunday
in a deal that could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19
billion) and will leave the lenders' good assets in the hands of
the nation's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo.
The yield on Italy's 10-year debt came off recent lows on
the news - given that it means the country's debt level will
rise - but the increase was capped by relief that a banking
crisis would probably be averted.
"There is the danger that other banks need state support,
but I think there's more clarity now that there is a solution
for the banking sector," said ING strategist Martin van Vliet.
Italy's bond yield spread over Germany widened to 168 basis
points on Monday, off last week's low of 160.5 bps but well
below this month's peak of 203.5 basis points.
BBVA strategists believe that if the entire 17 billion euros
is used, it would add about 1 percentage point to the country's
debt as a percentage of its economic output. Italy's debt-to-GDP
ratio is among the highest in the world at 132.6 percent at the
end of 2016, according to EU data.
Though the strategists believe the addition to the debt
burden is offset by the end of uncertainty on this issue, they
warned there may be more issues surrounding the sector.
"We should recall that this will not be the end of the noise
about the banking system affecting the sovereign as there still
remain some issues with Banca Cariage as well as some pending
issues with Monte di Paschi di Siena," they said in a note.
Italy was also in the news on the political front, its
centre-right parties proving the big winners in mayoral
elections on Sunday, partial results showed.
The vote is likely to put pressure on the centre-left
government ahead of national elections due in less than a year.
Later on Monday, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi is
due to speak, at a time when investors are looking for clues on
when the bank will end its ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
Most high-grade euro zone bond yields were unchanged on
Monday, with 10-year German bond yields edging lower to 0.25
percent.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Ed Osmond)