* Investors brace for central bank policy tweaks
* Inflation data slows pace of yield rise
* Biggest weekly rise in French yields since Nov
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 30 Germany's benchmark bond yield
recorded its biggest weekly jump since December 2015 on Friday
as investors appeared to position for an end to the era of
ultra-easy monetary policy.
The pace of the yield rise, fuelled by comments by the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England earlier this week,
eased on Friday after data showed inflation in the bloc down
slightly from the previous month.
Yet the underlying tone remained bearish after days of heavy
selling in the world's major debt markets.
Comments from the ECB and the BOE have given rise to a
perception that major central banks are at a turning point -
stepping back from the stimulus that has helped pin down
borrowing costs for so long.
While the ECB tried to calm market reaction to remarks made
by its chief Mario Draghi on Tuesday, investors appear convinced
that the central bank will have to unwind its asset-purchase
programme sooner rather than later, given a brighter economic
backdrop and a scarcity of eligible bonds for the scheme.
"It certainty feels like a sentiment change out there. The
trigger may have been Draghi's comments, but the fact is that
even after clarification, yields have continued to rise and that
suggests there is more at play," Nordea chief strategist Jan von
Gerich said.
"People are starting to come to the view that tapering will
happen soon and they have to position for that."
In Germany, 10-year Bund yields rose nearly 3 basis points
(bps) to 0.48 percent, its highest in more than
three months.
Bund yields are 22 bps higher on the week, the biggest jump
since December 2015.
Other euro zone bond yields were 1-2 bps higher on the day,
with some having risen as much as 10 bps in recent sessions.
French yields recorded their biggest weekly rise since
November, up 22 bps. Italian yields set their
biggest weekly jump since March.
Analysts said the sharp reaction to central bankers'
comments this week stems from the fact that many investors had
positioned for bond yields to stay at low levels and were caught
off guard.
Money markets price in around a 90 percent chance that the
ECB will hike rates over the next year. That is up from just 20
percent earlier this month.
Outside the euro zone, U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh
six-week highs, and 10-year bond yields in Britain
and Japan returned to March peaks.
