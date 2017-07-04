* ECB rate-setters have doubts about message change
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 4 Borrowing costs across the euro
area fell on Tuesday as signs that some ECB policymakers are
having doubts about signalling a move away from an ultra-easy
monetary policy stance in July bought some comfort to a battered
bond market.
Central bank officials have been unnerved by a rise in the
euro and government bond yields after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi opened the door a week ago to policy
tweaks, Reuters reported late on Monday.
Wary of weakening the economic recovery, some rate-setters
have become nervous about dropping a long-standing pledge to
expand or extend the ECB's 2.3 trillion-euro bond-buying scheme
if necessary to reach its near 2 percent inflation target.
Such policy tweaks are expected to be discussed when the ECB
meets on July 20.
"The story does provide support to bond markets," said
Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.
"But ultimately, the day of reckoning is moving closer for
the ECB and it will have to starting talking more tangibly about
tapering."
Most euro zone government bond yields were down about 2-3
basis points in early trade, pulling back from recent highs.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell 2.5 basis points
to 0.46 percent, down from 3-1/2 month highs hit
on Monday around 0.50 percent and just shy of 2017 peaks.
Still, Bund yields remain 20 basis points above where they
stood a week ago - before Draghi's comments sparked a sharp
selloff that accelerated after hawkish comments from central
banks in Britain and Canada in the following days.
The general tone of central bank remarks in the past week
has fuelled a perception that monetary policy globally has
reached a turning point as brighter economic conditions give
central banks confidence to lift rates from low levels.
But Australia's central bank stuck to a neutral stance on
the economy and interest rates on Tuesday.
News on Tuesday meanwhile that North Korea has test-launched
what it said was a new intercontinental ballistic missile leant
safe-haven bonds markets some support.
Trading in general was expected to be subdued due to the
July 4 holiday in the United States.
