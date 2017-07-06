* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, July 6 Euro zone government bond yields
in general and southern ones in particular rose on Thursday
with investors expecting European policymakers to follow their
U.S. counterparts in signalling tighter policy.
The account of the European Central Bank's last monetary
policy meeting is due to be published later in the day and a
number of key policymakers are scheduled to speak. Investors
will be keeping an eye out to see if the ECB has moved closer
towards unwinding extraordinary stimulus.
In the United States, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's
last policy meeting showed some policymakers in favour of
starting to reduce the Fed's balance sheet in a couple of
months.
Though policymakers appeared divided on the outlook for
inflation and the future pace of rate hikes, U.S. Treasury
yields remained near recent highs, with 10-year yields a touch
higher Thursday at 2.34 percent.
"The bottom line is that more and more investors are growing
confident that the Fed will continue its gradual tightening next
year," said ING strategist Martin Van Vliet. "And there is a
spillover effect into Europe - though the ECB minutes could
change that."
Most high-rated euro zone bond yields were up 2-3 basis
points on Thursday and low-rated southern European bond yields
even more so.
The yield on Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year
government debt was higher 5-6 basis points.
Yields have risen sharply in recent weeks on the belief that
the ECB could announce the tapering of its two trillion euro
bond-buying scheme as early as September, after ECB chief Mario
Draghi appeared to open the door to policy tweaks.
ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet will speak in Paris while
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and Austrian central bank
governor Ewald Nowotny are due to participate in a conference.
"Volatility should remain elevated amid headline risks from
ECB speakers, accounts from the latest meeting and likely solid
US labour market data," said Commerzbank analyst Rainer
Guntermann.
Yields may also be affected by large bond sales from France
and Spain scheduled for later today.
France is to sell 7.5-8.5 billion euros of long-dated bonds
while Spain will raise 3-4 billion euros through a debt auction
that includes a reopening of its 30-year benchmark bond.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)