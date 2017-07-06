LONDON, July 6 Most German government bond
yields rose to their highest levels since January 2016 on
Thursday as selling resumed in world bond markets that have been
unnerved by signs major central banks may be moving closer to
tighter monetary policies.
The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield rose 7 basis points
to a high of 0.54 percent.
Five and 30-year bond yields in Germany, the euro zone's
biggest economy, also hit their highest levels since January
2016. Five-year yields rose 5 bps to minus 0.18 percent
, while 30-year yields rose a similar amount to 1.34
percent.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)