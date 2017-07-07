* Bund yield flat but close to 18-month high at 0.58 pct
* ECB's Coeure: ECB should adjust policy carefully
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 7 Euro zone government bonds
steadied on Friday from another battering that left markets
nursing heavy losses as investors reassess the outlook for fixed
income on the growing view that an era of ultra-cheap money is
gradually drawing closer to an end.
Euro zone growth is picking up but underlying inflation is
still weak, so the European Central Bank should adjust its
policy carefully and flexibly to avoid abrupt market moves, ECB
board member Benoit Coeure told two European newspapers.
Those comments followed a day of heavy selling that saw
yields across the bloc jump as much as 12 basis points.
Minutes from the ECB's latest policy meeting released on
Thursday showed policymakers are open to a further step towards
reducing their monetary stimulus. That has added to a growing
perception that major central banks are looking to begin
stepping away from their ultra-easy policy stance.
On Friday, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was flat
around 0.57 percent, but held above the 0.50
percent milestone breached on Thursday that catapulted it to
18-month highs.
In the space of just over a week Bund yields have doubled,
with German bonds bearing the brunt of selling in euro zone debt
markets.
"The market is unlikely to keep selling off without fresh
information...But sentiment remains bearish," said Orlando
Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.
Most other euro zone bond yields were also largely flat on
the day, while Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds
yields touched two-month highs.
Jitters about tighter monetary policies from major central
banks have rippled throughout global markets, hurting stocks and
supporting the euro.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday on the prospect of
hawkish global central bank policies and concern that rising oil
prices could spur inflationary pressures.
Focus was expected to turn to U.S. non-farm payrolls data
later in the day.
The 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield
initially reached 0.105 percent on Friday, its
highest since February, before slipping back after the Bank of
Japan said it would buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs.
The BOJ aims to keep the 10-year JGB yield "around zero
percent".
