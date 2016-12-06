BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 6 A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to a one-year high on Tuesday, heading towards the European Central Bank's inflation target of near two percent.
The euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate, which is followed closely by the ECB, rose to 1.7052 percent, its highest level since early December 2015.
Higher oil prices, signs of stronger economic growth globally and an expectation of expansionary fiscal policies under the next U.S. president Donald Trump have all helped drive inflation expectations higher in recent weeks. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican leaders on Wednesday laid out plans for repealing Obamacare by spring, followed by funding the building of a border wall and reforming the tax code by late summer, as lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy.
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget