LONDON Oct 11 A key market measure of long-term
inflation expectations in the euro zone rose on Tuesday to its
highest level since mid-June, following a surge in oil prices to
one-year highs.
The move came as global benchmark bond yields hit
multi-month highs after Brent crude peaked on Monday when Russia
said it was ready to join a group of oil producers planning to
curb oil output.
The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, a market measure
of the euro zone's long-term inflation expectations tracked by
the European Central Bank, rose to 1.385 percent,
its highest level since Britain voted to leave the European
Union nearly four months ago.
