BRIEF-Dragonwave reduces exercise price of outstanding short-term warrants
LONDON Nov 10 A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations hit its highest level since late May on Thursday, pulled up by expectations of rising consumer prices in the U.S. under a Donald Trump presidency.
Euro zone bond yields hit multi-month highs, rising in the slipstream of the biggest surge in U.S. yields seen in years as investors bet Trump's protectionist trade policies and fiscal spending would boost inflation.
A key market measure of long-term inflation in the U.S. - the five-year, five-year forward - rose to 2.38 percent on Wednesday, its highest since July 2015.
The euro zone equivalent - which is followed closely by the European Central Bank - hit a 5-1/2-month high of 1.4890 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)
LIMA, Jan 25 Peru's economy might grow by 3.8 percent instead of 4.8 percent this year as previously forecast by the government as a massive graft scandal slows public work projects and deters new investments, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.
* Files final prospectus and announces pricing of initial public offering