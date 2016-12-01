BRIEF-Activist investor elliott says welcomes the opportunity to participate in alliance trust buyback
LONDON Dec 1 A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations hit its highest level since January on Thursday, as a surge in oil prices boosted expectations for higher inflation in the months ahead.
A deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia on Wednesday to reduce output to drain a global supply glut has pushed oil prices to six-week highs above $52 a barrel and added to growing expectations about a pick-up in inflation globally.
The euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which is followed closely by the European Central Bank, rose to 1.6424 percent, its highest level since January. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* BOJ increases 5-10 year bond purchases to Y450 bln from Y410 bln
