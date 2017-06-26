BRIEF-Mercury Systems enters into an amendment to co's credit agreement
* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no. 1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing
LONDON, June 26 A closely-tracked gauge of the market's long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone rose to its highest level in almost two weeks on Monday, reflecting a recovery in battered oil prices.
The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, which is followed by the European Central Bank, rose to as high as 1.5497 percent.
Inflation expectations in the single currency bloc tend to move closely with oil prices and the breakeven forward is up roughly 5 basis points from 2017 lows hit last week as crude tumbled to multi-month lows.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no. 1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing
* Aflac - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital corporation to buy up to 1.5 million shares of aflac incorporated common stock
BRASILIA, June 27 President Michel Temer called a corruption charge filed against him by Brazil's top prosecutor a "fiction" on Tuesday, as the nation faced deepening political turmoil under its first sitting head of state to be formally accused of a committing a crime.