LONDON, June 29 Ireland's 10-year government
bond yield fell to a record low on Wednesday, dragged down by
falls in top-rated euro zone bond yields in the wake of last
week's Brexit vote.
The European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme and
expectations for further monetary stimulus have buffered euro
zone bond markets following the British vote to leave the
European Union.
Analysts say the sharp fall in German bond yields deeper
into negative territory is also driving investors into other
European bond markets in a search for yield.
Confidence that Ireland's economy can weather the fallout
from neighbouring Britain's exit from the European Union is also
supporting Irish bonds, they said.
The yield on Ireland's 10-year bond yield fell to 0.613
percent, its lowest level ever, according to Reuters
data.
"While Brexit will have some impact on Ireland we don't
think it will push Ireland's economy into a recession," said
Conall Mac Coille, chief economist at Davy Research.
