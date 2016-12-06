LONDON Dec 6 Italian government bond yields pulled back from 3-week lows on Tuesday after an Italian minister said a new election could be held as soon as February.

Angelino Alfano, interior minister in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's outgoing government, spoke after talking with Renzi.

The yield on Italy's 10-year government bond yield pulled back from three-week lows of around 1.888 percent after the comments.

However, it remained 5 basis points lower on the day at 1.97 percent. Expectations of a dovish tone from the European Central Bank at a meeting on Thursday have helped Italian bonds recover from a sell-off following Sunday's referendum. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)