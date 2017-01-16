LONDON Jan 16 Italian borrowing costs rose in early trade on Monday after DBRS cut Italy's credit rating on concerns about the country's ability to pass reforms, weakness in the banking sector and a frail economy.

DBRS cut Italy's sovereign credit rating to BBB (high) from A (low) after market close on Friday in a move that will mean Italy's banks must pay more to borrow money from the European Central Bank when they use the country's bonds as collateral.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 3 basis points to 1.93 percent, while shorter-dated bonds were about 2 bps higher on the day. Most other euro zone bond yields fell in early trade, although Portuguese and Spanish yields rose in step with Italian peers.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)