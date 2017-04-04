LONDON, April 4 Italy outperformed the rest of the euro zone government bond market on Tuesday after a European Commission spokesperson said late on Monday there could be a solution on a bailout for two struggling Italian lenders.

The Commission said it was in "constructive talks" with the Italian authorities and the European Central Bank on a request for state support by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 2.29 percent in early trade on Tuesday.

Spanish and French bond yields also fell, dropping 2 bps, while most other euro zone bond yields were also lower on the day. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)