BRIEF-K2m Group announces proposed share sale by selling stockholders
* K2m Group Holdings Inc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock by selling stockholders
LONDON Nov 18 Italian borrowing costs were set for their biggest two-week rise since the 2012 euro zone debt crisis on Friday, bearing the brunt of a sell-off that has gripped global bond markets.
The country's 10-year bond yield was up 7 basis points on Friday to 2.10 percent, racking up 42 basis points of rises over the last fortnight, its biggest surge since May 2012.
All other euro zone debt yields rose on Friday, led by a spike in U.S. Treasury yields after strong U.S. data boosted inflation expectations as the market continues its attempts to price in the pace of consumer price growth under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
U.S. 10-year yields hit their highest since December 2015, up 6 bps on the day at 2.34 percent, while German equivalents rose 5 bps to 0.33 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance possible future acquisitions and for working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Corporation Of Canada says has priced issuance of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 4.81% debentures due january 31, 2047