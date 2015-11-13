BRUSSELS Nov 13 There is less drive towards
shared issuance of euro zone bonds now than there was at the
height of the bloc's debt crisis three years ago, the head of
the Belgian debt agency said on Tuesday.
Anne Leclercq, who also chairs a European Union committee on
sovereign debt markets, said that further political integration
and economic reform would be needed before such a move.
"The wish for common issuance during the crisis was mostly
driven by the fact that there was no liquidity at all. Most of
us wished to have common issuance at that time because it would
have made the market easier," Leclercq said at an industry
conference in Brussels.
"For the moment the drive for common issuance is certainly
going away. For the moment there is no political will to do so,
and there should be better economic governance before we start
talking about that again."
