LONDON Jan 31 Borrowing costs in France, Italy and Portugal were poised on Tuesday to end January with their biggest monthly rise since mid-2015, reflecting growing investor unease about political risks, rising inflation and stronger growth in the euro area.

Government bond yields have risen across the single currency bloc this month on expectations of large fiscal spending under U.S. President Donald Trump and as signs of stronger economic growth and a pick-up in inflation fan speculation about an unwinding of the European Central Bank's ultra-easy monetary policy.

French 10-year bond yields, also pressured by uncertainty before looming presidential elections, were set to end the month around 38 basis points higher -- the biggest one-month jump since June 2015.

Portuguese and Italian yields were also set for their biggest monthly rises since mid-2015, rising 45-48 bps each .

French and Italian 10-year bond yields were just a few basis points away from registering their biggest monthly rises since the euro zone debt crisis in 2011.

German Bund yields were set for biggest one-month rise since last October 2016 with a rise of 25 bps. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)