* French, Italian Portuguese yields up over 35 bps in Jan

* Bund yields set for biggest monthly rise since Oct

* Inflation pick-up, ECB taper fears push yields up

* Political risks in France, Italy also in play

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 31 Borrowing costs in France, Italy and Portugal were poised on Tuesday to end January with their biggest monthly rise since mid-2015, reflecting growing investor unease about political risks as well as rising inflation and stronger economic growth.

Expectations for big fiscal spending under U.S. President Donald Trump have boosted inflation expectations globally, pushing European and U.S. government bond yields higher.

Signs of accelerating euro zone inflation have given investors an additional incentive to sell bonds, with lower-rated debt hit especially hard as investors speculate that an era of ultra-loose monetary policy is nearing an end.

Data on Tuesday showed inflation in the bloc jumped more than expected to 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, reaching the European Central Bank's medium-term target of below but close to 2 percent.

With a high number anticipated after a string of strong national data in recent days, bond markets steadied on Tuesday from heavy selling on Monday.

Ten-year yields were down 1-3 basis points across the region, but still set to end the month nursing heavy losses.

Portuguese and Italian 10-year yields have risen 42-44 bps each this month, on track for their biggest jump since mid-2015.

French 10-year yields were also set for their biggest monthly rise since mid-2015, up around 35 bps, while German Bund yields, down 1 bps at 0.43 percent on Tuesday, were set for their biggest one-month rise since October 2016 with a rise of 23 bps.

"The backdrop is one of more political risk, domestic inflation picking up and questions about how long will QE (quantitative easing) be a comfort blanket for markets," said ABN AMRO senior fixed income strategist Kim Liu.

French and Italian 10-year yields were just a few basis points away from registering their biggest monthly rises since the euro zone debt crisis in 2011.

That reflects growing political risk in two of the euro zone's biggest economies.

The risk of a snap election in Italy has grown since a Constitutional Court ruling on an electoral law earlier this month, while the uncertainty surrounding France's approaching presidential election has also risen.

The chances of one of France's two established political parties winning May's vote are seen as having diminished after the Socialists on Sunday picked a hard-left candidate and as conservative leader Francois Fillon battled to contain a scandal over his wife's income.

Investors, nervous that the upheaval increases the chances of a victory for eurosceptic, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, pushed the gap between French and German 10-year bond yields on Monday to its widest in three years.

Referring to the prospect of a surprise Le Pen win, David Riley, head of credit strategy at BlueBay Asset Management, said: "That could be a fatal blow, or a very powerful blow to the European project." (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson and Gareth Jones)