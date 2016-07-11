LONDON, July 11 Dutch 10-year government bond yields fell below zero percent for the first time on Monday, expanding the growing pool of bonds globally whose yields have shrunk below zero as investors fret about economic growth.

The Dutch 10-year bond yield fell as low as minus 0.007 percent, a record low, having fallen about 30 basis points since last month's Brexit referendum unleashed a wave of uncertainty about global growth and inflation.

Goldman Sachs has turned more positive on the outlook for bonds in the short term and upgraded the asset class to "neutral", while warning that an intense search for yield is spurring investors to take on more risk despite growth concerns.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)