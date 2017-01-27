LONDON Jan 27 At least four countries in the
euro area are expected to hold bond sales in the week ahead.
* Italy is scheduled to sell up to 9 billion euros worth of
bonds on Monday, including a new 10-year bond.
* On Wednesday, Germany will auction 4 billion euros of
five-year government bonds.
* France and Spain hold bond auctions on Thursday. France is
slated to sell 6-7 billion euros of long-dated bonds, or OATs,
while Spain will sell bonds due 2019, 2024, 2030 and 2037.
* In addition, bond strategists say Finland may launch a new
bond next week.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)