LONDON Jan 27 At least four countries in the euro area are expected to hold bond sales in the week ahead.

* Italy is scheduled to sell up to 9 billion euros worth of bonds on Monday, including a new 10-year bond.

* On Wednesday, Germany will auction 4 billion euros of five-year government bonds.

* France and Spain hold bond auctions on Thursday. France is slated to sell 6-7 billion euros of long-dated bonds, or OATs, while Spain will sell bonds due 2019, 2024, 2030 and 2037.

* In addition, bond strategists say Finland may launch a new bond next week.

